Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. 2,654,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

