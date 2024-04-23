Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.76

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.76 and last traded at $149.45, with a volume of 709366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.