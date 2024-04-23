Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.79 and last traded at $303.70. 44,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 346,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

