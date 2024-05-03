Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,059,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,375. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

