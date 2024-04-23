Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3,116.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 592,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,430,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 326,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,156. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

