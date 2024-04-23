Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,930.00 and last traded at $2,907.04. Approximately 47,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,884.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,788.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,400.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

