WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 0.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.22 and last traded at $227.96. 24,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.88.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

