Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 2.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.14. 21,701,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 60,762,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,783,602. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

