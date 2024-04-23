Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5956552 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.