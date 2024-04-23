Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $244.22 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00013191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $244.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00058669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.