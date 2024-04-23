1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,048 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $779.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

