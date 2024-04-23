Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.