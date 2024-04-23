Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $27.67

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

PWSC stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,911,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,263,308.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,100. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 442,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

