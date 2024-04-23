Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of PINE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

