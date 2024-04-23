Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$24.75 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.84.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.60.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Company insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

