2,657 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.51 on Monday, reaching $289.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

