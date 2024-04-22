AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJB

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

AJB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,158. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.03. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.