The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

