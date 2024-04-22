RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 175,239 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $69.22. 18,883,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,571,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

