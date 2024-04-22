RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.62 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.00% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,949. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

