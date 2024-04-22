Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,596 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

