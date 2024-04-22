Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 2.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $145.77.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

