CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.02. 1,756,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,156. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

