Ethereum (ETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $592.87 Million

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $381.82 billion and approximately $592.87 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,179.91 or 0.04812823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00058695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00022711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,072,367 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

