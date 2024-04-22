Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.96. 1,126,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

