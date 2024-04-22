Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EMXC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 367,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,737. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

