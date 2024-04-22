Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 433,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.