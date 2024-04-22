Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 4,253 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,377,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

