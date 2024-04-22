AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $184.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

