ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $58.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 74,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $18,727,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

