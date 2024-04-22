1,315 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $115.69 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

