Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $195,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

