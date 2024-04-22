Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 13,319 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.