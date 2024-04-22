Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

