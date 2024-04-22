Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $450,928.64 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EverQuote by 1,352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

