Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

CB stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.39. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

