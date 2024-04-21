Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.81. 4,770,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

