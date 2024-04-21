iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 242,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,131. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

