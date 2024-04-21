Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

