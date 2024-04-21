Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 643,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $551.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.