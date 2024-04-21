Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,893,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,766,000 after purchasing an additional 849,839 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 10,303,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

