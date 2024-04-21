SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 83,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,861.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

