Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $11.46 on Friday, reaching $282.64. 3,116,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,288. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.13, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

