Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.73 Million Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.32% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,143,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $488,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

