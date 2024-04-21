Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

