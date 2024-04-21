Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.22 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

