OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,753 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. 2,657,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.