Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

