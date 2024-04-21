Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Target Price to $21.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $552.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,413 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

