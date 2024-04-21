U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

USB opened at $40.45 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

